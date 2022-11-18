Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target Cut to €70.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €76.00 ($78.35) to €70.00 ($72.16) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAYRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €75.00 ($77.32) to €79.00 ($81.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €81.00 ($83.51) to €80.00 ($82.47) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($82.47) to €77.00 ($79.38) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($71.13) to €54.00 ($55.67) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.