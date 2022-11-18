Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($8.46) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.40) to GBX 800 ($9.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 650 ($7.64) to GBX 675 ($7.93) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 624 ($7.33) to GBX 711 ($8.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.03) to GBX 740 ($8.70) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 715.50 ($8.41).

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 627 ($7.37) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 608.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 544.42. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 365.31 ($4.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 669.50 ($7.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 2,322.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.39.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

