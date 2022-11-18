Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BZLYF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 650 ($7.64) to GBX 675 ($7.93) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Beazley from GBX 780 ($9.17) to GBX 789 ($9.27) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Investec upgraded Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Beazley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 715 ($8.40) to GBX 800 ($9.40) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $668.43.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of BZLYF stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

