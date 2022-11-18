BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. cut its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. BeiGene comprises about 5.6% of Artal Group S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 0.63% of BeiGene worth $105,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 137.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 266.3% in the first quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 194,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,098,000 after acquiring an additional 141,646 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BGNE traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.26. 1,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.18 and a 12 month high of $380.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of BeiGene to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.50.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,507 shares of company stock worth $10,273,368 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

