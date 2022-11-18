Benchmark Boosts Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $61.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.37.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $51.90 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,472,483 shares of company stock valued at $195,303,719. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 3,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,156,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,648,324 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Schlumberger by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

