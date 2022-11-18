Benchmark Trims Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Target Price to $14.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Magnite to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. Magnite has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,132.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,309,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Magnite by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 161,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 101,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Magnite by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 191,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

