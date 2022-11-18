Benjamin Silbermann Sells 150,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,649,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $3,100,572.02.

On Monday, November 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE PINS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,971,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,906,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 212.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

