Benjamin Silbermann Sells 150,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,649,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $3,100,572.02.
- On Monday, November 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00.
Pinterest Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE PINS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,971,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,906,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.34 and a beta of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PINS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinterest (PINS)
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.