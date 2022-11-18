Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €80.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($82.47) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVD has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($53.61) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($77.32) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

EVD traded down €0.15 ($0.15) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €56.00 ($57.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,299. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €40.32 ($41.57) and a 52 week high of €70.20 ($72.37). The company’s 50-day moving average is €48.50 and its 200-day moving average is €53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 39.82.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

