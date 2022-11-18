Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.66

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.66 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.68). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 61.50 ($0.72), with a volume of 9,779 shares trading hands.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 74.55. The firm has a market cap of £272.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.