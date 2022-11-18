BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) COO Sells $477,200.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $477,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,715.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Friday, October 7th, Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $194,044.88.

On Monday, October 3rd, Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $27,064.35.

BioLife Solutions Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $908.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLFS shares. StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stephens cut their target price on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 220,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 25,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.