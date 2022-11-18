BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Noble Financial

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Noble Financial to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a speculative buy rating on shares of BioSig Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

BioSig Technologies Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of BSGM stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 753 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,670. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. BioSig Technologies has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.10.

Insider Activity at BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies ( NASDAQ:BSGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. BioSig Technologies had a negative net margin of 18,074.21% and a negative return on equity of 380.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioSig Technologies will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gray Fleming bought 36,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $42,522.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,522.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 133,102 shares of company stock worth $144,388 in the last quarter. 13.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioSig Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 391,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 45,782 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

