BitCash 24-Hour Volume Tops $292.96 (BITC)

BitCash (BITC) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. One BitCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCash has a market cap of $22,199.44 and approximately $292.96 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCash has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitCash

BitCash launched on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

