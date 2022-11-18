BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Trading 2.4% Lower This Week

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $16,758.65 or 1.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $13.39 billion and $52.82 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010671 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00035820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00043041 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005874 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021478 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00238149 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,080,750 coins and its circulating supply is 798,751 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,808.99123342 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $52,393,841.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io."

