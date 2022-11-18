Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Achieves $24.81 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $24.81 million and $143,240.05 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00117184 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00232883 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006015 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00059754 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00045228 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.