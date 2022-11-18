Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Hits $6.23

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $75.98 million and $1.58 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be purchased for about $6.23 or 0.00037392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00569466 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,939.67 or 0.29662556 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a token. Its launch date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,403.54518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 6.2757788 USD and is down -1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,161,305.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

