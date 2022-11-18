Bitcoin SV Market Cap Achieves $748.73 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $748.73 million and approximately $63.38 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $38.94 or 0.00232090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16,790.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.89 or 0.00625141 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00059858 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000672 BTC.
About Bitcoin SV
BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,227,952 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
