Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,165 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Black Knight by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,090,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,306 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,309,000 after acquiring an additional 134,522 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Black Knight by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,214,000 after acquiring an additional 148,962 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Black Knight by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,005,000 after acquiring an additional 117,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Black Knight by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,317,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,373,000 after acquiring an additional 126,843 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Price Performance

Shares of BKI stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

