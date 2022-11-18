Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as high as C$9.04. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLN shares. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

Blackline Safety Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.92.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$18.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

