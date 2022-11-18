BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Lifted by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 2.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $45,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1,056.4% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,156,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,900 shares of company stock worth $14,067,231. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.3 %

BlackRock stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $723.46. 9,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $639.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $940.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.54.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

