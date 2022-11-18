Blockearth Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (BLET)

Blockearth (BLET) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 18th. Over the last week, Blockearth has traded down 58% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockearth token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockearth has a market capitalization of $44.81 million and approximately $11,236.83 worth of Blockearth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockearth Token Profile

Blockearth launched on October 7th, 2021. The official website for Blockearth is blockearth.io. Blockearth’s official Twitter account is @blockearth_g and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockearth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockearth (BLET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockearth has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blockearth is 0.35478703 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $9,834.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockearth.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockearth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockearth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockearth using one of the exchanges listed above.

