Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CMO Sells $132,644.26 in Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $132,644.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sharelynn Faye Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 7,107 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $183,076.32.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 55.8% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

