Blue Planet Investment Trust (LON:BLP) Stock Price Down 17.4%

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LON:BLP – Get Rating) traded down 17.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.25 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.11). 127,899 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 410% from the average session volume of 25,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.14).

Blue Planet Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.55. The company has a market capitalization of £4.70 million and a P/E ratio of 190.00.

Blue Planet Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Planet Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Planet Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.