BlueArk Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlueArk has a market capitalization of $54.16 million and approximately $4.62 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlueArk has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,622.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.40 or 0.00628093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00234858 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00060199 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00059910 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001337 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00168652 USD and is up 1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

