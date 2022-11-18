Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Bluegreen Vacations from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

BVH opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bluegreen Vacations has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $36.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

