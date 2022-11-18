BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 523,600 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 565,300 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Shares of BXC opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11. BlueLinx has a one year low of $57.49 and a one year high of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueLinx

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlueLinx by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in BlueLinx by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About BlueLinx

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BXC shares. StockNews.com downgraded BlueLinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlueLinx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

