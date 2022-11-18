BMO Capital Markets Boosts Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$15.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Shawcor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shawcor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$14.75.

Shawcor Stock Performance

TSE:SCL opened at C$11.94 on Tuesday. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$4.24 and a 1 year high of C$12.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$839.57 million and a P/E ratio of -11.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Shawcor

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of Shawcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$130,466.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$99,494.76.

(Get Rating)

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

