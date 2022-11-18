BMO Capital Markets Cuts Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target to $38.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.20.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.65. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.