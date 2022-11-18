BMO Capital Markets Cuts Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Price Target to $38.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.20.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.65. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
