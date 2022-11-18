BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

HSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $223.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Hershey has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $241.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.14 and its 200 day moving average is $222.05.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.