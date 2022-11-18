Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$63.00 at Scotiabank

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.57.

BEI.UN stock opened at C$50.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 4.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$41.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.77.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

