Bokf Na Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bokf Na increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,389 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $24,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 225,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 125,353 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.77. 87,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.95.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

