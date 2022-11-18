Bokf Na Buys 47,049 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,049 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bokf Na owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $38,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 27,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.61. The stock had a trading volume of 211,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,197. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.42. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $119.34.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

