Bokf Na Purchases 2,162 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.9% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $396.00. 102,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,442,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.77. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

