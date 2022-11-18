Bokf Na Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bokf Na increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global by 69.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.69.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $342.84. 43,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,507. The firm has a market cap of $111.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.57. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

