Bokf Na Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $62,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.32.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.86. 160,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,854,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.01 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

