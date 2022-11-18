Bokf Na Sells 8,599 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,599 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,657,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

