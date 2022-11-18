Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Boosts Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Down 0.4 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $223.44. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.