Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in ASML were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 33.6% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in ASML by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in ASML by 17.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in ASML by 125.9% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $589.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $466.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.29. The company has a market cap of $241.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $881.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $684.15.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

