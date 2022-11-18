Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Yum China were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Yum China by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 59,939 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of Yum China by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 181,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 48,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Yum China by 10,461.2% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,868,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,214 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.08. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

