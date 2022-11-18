Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Lowers Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Southern were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Southern by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 13,012.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $64.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

