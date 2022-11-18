Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases 150 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Marriott International by 1,261.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

MAR stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

