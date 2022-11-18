Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,684,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,519,000 after purchasing an additional 128,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

