Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Trims Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Trading Down 2.0 %

Aptiv stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $179.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.