BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Northland Securities

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Northland Securities from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BWAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of BWAY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.42. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWAY. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in BrainsWay by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 108.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in BrainsWay by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 916,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

