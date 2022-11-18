BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Northland Securities

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Northland Securities from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
BWAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
BrainsWay Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of BWAY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,745. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.42. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90.
Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
