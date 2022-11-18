Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BHFAL opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

