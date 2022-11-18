Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ BHFAL opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $27.10.
About Brighthouse Financial
