British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,298,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,728 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of British American Tobacco worth $55,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 44,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,632. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

A number of analysts have commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

