Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Broadcom by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $511.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,190. The company has a market cap of $207.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $472.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

