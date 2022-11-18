Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,974,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Broadcom by 3.2% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 53,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 944,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $475,619,000 after buying an additional 26,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $512.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $472.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

