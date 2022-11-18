Broadscale Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 7,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadscale Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadscale Acquisition stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Broadscale Acquisition were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.