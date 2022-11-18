Brokerages Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) PT at $51.50

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the first quarter worth $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 61.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Trading Up 0.8 %

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Shares of FUN opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.54. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.