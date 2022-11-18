Brokerages Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price at $565.92

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $565.54.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $521.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.91. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Featured Articles
